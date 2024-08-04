Tinubu’s Economic Vision: Rebuilding Nigeria’s Future

On August 4, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a comprehensive address to the nation, focusing on the recent protests and his administration’s economic policies aimed at fostering growth and stability.

The president’s speech highlighted his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy through strategic reforms and initiatives.

President Tinubu began by addressing the violent protests that have occurred in various states, expressing his sorrow over the loss of lives and the destruction of property. He emphasized the need for peace and dialogue, urging protesters to suspend their activities and engage in constructive discussions. Tinubu reiterated his commitment to maintaining public order and protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

The president provided an overview of Nigeria’s economic challenges, noting that for decades, the economy had been hindered by misalignments and temporary solutions. He highlighted his decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems as necessary steps to reverse decades of economic mismanagement. These reforms, while painful, were essential to block the greed and profits of smugglers and rent-seekers and to ensure the country’s long-term economic stability.

Tinubu shared the progress made over the past 14 months, including the doubling of government revenues due to efforts to block leakages and introduce automation. He noted that productivity in the non-oil sector is on the rise, and the country has significantly reduced its debt service burden. Additionally, the government has cleared outstanding foreign exchange obligations, providing more financial freedom to fund essential social services.

The president outlined several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic prosperity. These include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which will open up 16 connecting states, creating thousands of jobs and enhancing economic output. Tinubu also pointed to the resurgence in the oil and gas industry, with increased production and renewed investor interest.

Tinubu’s speech emphasized his administration’s commitment to empowering the youth through various initiatives. The student loan scheme, Consumer Credit Corporation, and Digital and Creative Enterprises program are designed to support young Nigerians and create millions of IT and technical jobs. The Skill-Up Artisans Programme, Nigerian Youth Academy, and National Youth Talent Export Programme are additional efforts to provide training and job opportunities for the youth.

The president announced several initiatives aimed at supporting small businesses and boosting food production. Over N570 billion has been released to the 36 states to expand livelihood support, while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from nano-grants. Additionally, the government is removing tariffs and import duties on essential agricultural products and ordering mechanized farming equipment to increase food production.

Tinubu highlighted the Renewed Hope City and Estate housing initiative, which aims to provide 100,000 housing units over the next three years. This project is not only about providing homes but also about creating thousands of jobs and stimulating economic growth. The first phase of the initiative has already been inaugurated in Karsana, Abuja, with additional projects planned across the nation’s geopolitical zones.

In his concluding remarks, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to listening and addressing the concerns of Nigerians. He called for unity and cooperation to build a brighter future, urging the nation to choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. Tinubu emphasized the importance of maintaining democratic governance and warned against those who would promote an unconstitutional agenda.

The president’s address ended with a call for peace and the protection of human rights by security operatives, reaffirming his commitment to the safety and security of all Nigerians. He expressed gratitude to the nation and invoked blessings for Nigeria’s continued prosperity.