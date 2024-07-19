Adeyanju Commends Ndume for Speaking Truth to Power

Activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju on Saturday praised former Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume for his outspoken criticism of the Nigerian government. Adeyanju noted that Ndume has courageously fought for Nigerians amidst growing hardship.

Ndume recently accused President Bola Tinubu of being inaccessible to ministers and lawmakers attempting to address the nation’s hardships.

He also criticized Tinubu’s administration as being run by kleptocrats focused on looting the treasury. Following these criticisms, the Senate removed Ndume from his position as Chief Whip, despite his status as a ranking senator.

Reacting to these events, Adeyanju commended Ndume for his bravery in highlighting the government’s failures. In a statement to the Media Outlets, Adeyanju said, “Senator Ali Ndume has taken the uncharted path of drawing the government’s attention to its failings.

Despite being of the same party as the ruling government, Senator Ndume has demonstrated the rare courage to side with the Nigerian people who are increasingly being impoverished by harsh government policies.”

Adeyanju urged Ndume to continue his advocacy, stating, “I commend Senator Ndume for his forthrightness and urge him to continue to stand by his conviction by speaking truth to power.

At a time when praise singers have taken over the corridors of power, it is commendable to see Senator Ndume stepping up to fight for Nigerians.”

He also called on the government and political leaders to view Ndume not as an enemy but as a necessary voice of truth.

“I urge the government of the day and political leaders across the board not to see Senator Ndume as the enemy, but to be wary of praise singers and sycophants who would rather mask the true state of the nation than tell their principals the truth,” Adeyanju said.

“Thank you, Senator Ndume. When the historical account of this period is being recalled, posterity will hold firmly that you did not capitulate to partisan fellowship but broke ranks when it was not fanciful to do so,” he concluded.