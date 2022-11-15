Tobi Amusan, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Make Final Shortlist For 2022 World Athletics Awards

Popular athlete, Tobi Amusan has been named in the list of five finalists for the 2022 Women’s Athlete of the Year. The World Athletics recently released the name of the athletes on its official website, and fans have been reacting.

Amusan, who is the current world record holder for 100m hurdles, made the shortlist following a remarkable year that saw her set a new record of 12.12s in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022.

She will have to battle it out with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Kimberly Garcia of Peru, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States, and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela for the prestigious award.

