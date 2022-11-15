    Login
    Subscribe

    Tobi Amusan, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Make Final Shortlist For 2022 World Athletics Awards

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular athlete, Tobi Amusan has been named in the list of five finalists for the 2022 Women’s Athlete of the Year. The World Athletics recently released the name of the athletes on its official website, and fans have been reacting.

    Tobi Amusan
    Tobi Amusan

    Amusan, who is the current world record holder for 100m hurdles, made the shortlist following a remarkable year that saw her set a new record of 12.12s in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022.

    She will have to battle it out with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Kimberly Garcia of Peru, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States, and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela for the prestigious award.

    WOW.

    See also  My Girls Are Doing Good — Ludacris

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply