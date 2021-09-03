Too Many Housemates Has Made BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Less Interesting – Uche Jombo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has come out to say that BBNaija season 6 is very boring. She recently revealed that the current season is the most boring ever, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she doesn’t know if it is because too many housemates have been on the show, but this edition is just not so entertaining.

Her words, ”I actually think this is the most boring big brother Naija season or is it because they were lot of them? I don’t know what it is but to me this is the least entertaining.”

WOW.