Toronto’s Afrobeats Star Sojiii Unleashes Highly Anticipated EP ‘Alive’ and Single ‘Ti Le’

Lagos, Nigeria-born, Toronto, ON-based Afrobeats artist Sojiii is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated EP, “Alive,” followed by the brand-new single, “Ti Le.” This debut EP is a must-listen for his fans and all Afrobeats lovers.

His newly released project shows the world exactly why he’s one of the bright lights in the genre. “Alive” is a seven-track EP with no skippable songs. Each song is infused with rhythmic beats and melodic harmonies that pay homage to traditional African music while incorporating R&B and soul music elements.

Don’t miss out on Sojiii’s latest musical masterpieces – they’re bound to be the soundtrack of the summer!

Sojiii’s newest single,” Ti Le,” is a captivating groove that will pull your body onto the nearest dancefloor as he commands his love interest to move her over a smooth, seductive beat. The single is picking up steam with fans around the world. In only a few short months, the music video has over 800,000 views on YouTube, with many favourable reviews in the comments. Streaming numbers and radio plays are quickly rising, as well.

With a flair for creating music that invites listeners to dance and unwind, “Alive” epitomizes the vibrant and rhythmic essence of Afrobeats. The EP is a musical masterpiece that is a testament to Sojiii’s dedication to making music that moves the body and soul of all music lovers. Sojiii pours his rich African culture and authenticity throughout the EP into every note. He sings about heartbreak on “Coner,” speaks openly about his journey on the “Journey So Far” interlude, and then makes you dance on the last track, “Danci Ma.” The EP showcases a unique blend of sounds and themes that are both stimulating and easy to listen to, making it a must-add to any music collection.

Sojiii, the emerging star, was born in Jos, Nigeria, a foundation that has greatly influenced his rapidly growing career. His passion for music ignited at age thirteen, and it has been shaped by artists such as Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, Shabba Ranks, and James Brown. His move to Canada provided a platform to expand his fanbase to North America and now globally. And he has dedicated himself to being a master at his craft. In his own words: “You know, they call me the Afrobeats champ in Canada because I stand out on any stage you place me in, any place, anywhere in the world; I’m always ready to take the challenge to give the best performance with the sound I am known for, Afrobeats.”

Sojiii’s EP, ‘Alive,’ featuring the fast-growing single, ‘Ti Le,’ is now available on all major streaming platforms. Whether you’re sipping a cold drink on a beach or whining your waist on the dance floor this summer, ‘Alive’ is the perfect soundtrack for any occasion. Don’t miss out; listen now and experience the vibrant and rhythmic essence of Afrobeats.