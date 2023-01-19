Tottenham’s Board Must Be More Transparent With Its Transfer Strategy – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to ask Tottenham’s board to be more transparent with its transfer strategy. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is tired of the England habit that only sees the coach explaining the happenings at the club, while owners or sporting directors say nothing.

Conte added that he needs Spurs CEO to also come out often to explain the strategy and vision of the club.

His words, “In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain,”

“I have never seen the club or sporting director [in England] come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.”

“For us, it could be much, much better because otherwise, every time there is only one face to explain a situation which I think is better for the club to explain. But this is a habit and I respect this habit. In Italy, it’s different, the person from the club during the game week speaks and explains many situations. If only the coach speaks there are sometimes misunderstandings. I think it would be good to have the club present in the media and to speak. Not every week but at least every 15 days or once-a-month.”