Tottenham’s Thrashing Vs Newcastle Was My Fault – Cristian Stellini

Tottenham manager, Cristian Stellini has come out to criticize his team’s performance in the first 25 minutes against Newcastle United where they conceded five goals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are simply no words to explain a performance like that, and he admits that everything went wrong because he changed the system.

Stellini added that he takes responsibility for the thrashing, and he can only apologize to the fans.

His words, “There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I’ve ever seen. Changing the system was the wrong decision and that’s my responsibility.”

“We have to apologise to everyone. If it’s the system, it’s easier to change. If it’s not the system, then we have to analyse why.”