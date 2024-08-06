Tragic Food Poisoning Incident Claims Four Lives in Kwara State

In a distressing development, four individuals have tragically lost their lives in Kwara State due to suspected food poisoning.

The incident occurred in Eruda, a community in Ilorin, the state capital.

The victims, who are reported to have died after consuming amala, a popular Nigerian dish, were identified as a 70-year-old woman, her son, and her grandchildren.

The dish, made from Lafun (cassava flour), is suspected to have been contaminated, leading to the fatalities.

Dr Amina El-Imam, Kwara State Commissioner for Health, addressed the media on Tuesday in Ilorin, providing details of the unfortunate event.

She explained that the health team of the Ministry of Health was alerted after a family in Eruda reported multiple deaths following the consumption of amala.

Dr El-Imam stated, “Upon investigation, we found that the 70-year-old woman fell ill and died after consuming amala made from Lafun.

Her son and grandchildren, who also consumed the same food, subsequently fell ill and passed away.

They were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.”

The Commissioner noted that amala made from yam flour did not cause any adverse effects, suggesting that the Lafun, which is derived from cassava, might have been responsible for the poisoning.

Cassava, if not properly processed, can contain toxic compounds that can cause serious health issues.

In addition to the fatalities, several individuals who consumed the same food are recovering in hospitals. Dr El-Imam reported that these patients are receiving intensive medical treatment and are expected to recover fully.

However, she highlighted that the community’s personal and environmental hygiene were not up to standard, which may have exacerbated the situation.

“This incident appears to be a case of chemical food poisoning, likely due to underprocessed cassava used in the Lafun.

We have four additional cases currently recovering, alongside the four unfortunate deaths,” she explained.

Dr El-Imam also addressed a separate health concern in the state, revealing that an initial rapid diagnostic test for a suspected cholera outbreak turned out to be gastroenteritis.

This outbreak, which was observed in Osin Gada, Ilorin West Local Government Area, resulted in one death due to the disease.

The Commissioner described the symptoms of gastroenteritis, which include vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

“We recorded one fatality in Osin Gada, with several cases of vomiting and stooling, predominantly among children. Our disease reporting structure was alerted, and immediate treatment was provided to all affected patients.

We have successfully managed their symptoms and are working towards their full recovery,” she said.

Dr El-Imam emphasised that the deceased was the index case who exhibited symptoms before the illness spread to others.

She noted that the community’s poor hygiene conditions likely contributed to the spread of the disease.

In response to these health crises, the state government is taking measures to improve sanitary conditions and access to clean water.

“We are working on enhancing the provision of potable water and improving hygiene standards in affected areas to prevent further outbreaks,” Dr El-Imam added.

This tragic incident highlights the critical need for proper food safety practices and improved public health measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The Kwara State government remains committed to addressing these issues and ensuring the health and safety of its residents.