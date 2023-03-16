Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Defending Has Not Been Good Enough – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come out to say that the club will have to go and buy a right-back in the next transfer window as Trent Alexander-Arnold is not good enough defensively. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there has been no real competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold during his several years at LFC, and it is clear that the England defender needs serious competition in that area of the pitch.

Carragher added that he has always defended Trent, but his defending has simply not been good enough.

His words, “It’s very, very worrying – not just for Liverpool as a team; for him. That can’t continue, what’s happened this season with him and the amount of times he’s been lacking defensively.. The problem they’ve got in that position is they’ve never had real competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold. One of the reasons why is because he’s been so good. You think: who do you buy? How much do you spend for someone who’s not really going to play every week? But I think Liverpool are at the point now where they’ve got to go and buy a right-back. That’s Jurgen Klopp’s decision in terms of how good that right-back is, how much he costs, but that lad needs serious competition. He’s been playing now for five years at the top level, week in, week out, with no rest.”

“I’ve always defended him in that he’s played for one of the best teams in the world, and when you play for one of the best teams in the world, as Liverpool are, you do a lot more attacking than you do defending. We all know his defending is not good enough, and I don’t think it will ever be good enough. We’re talking about a player who’s played 260 games; it’s not going to massively improve now. So, when Liverpool drop off and aren’t one of the best teams in Europe, like they have been for the last four years, now they’re one of the pack going for the Champions League, then you’re doing more defending, less attacking. You’re seeing the worst traits of Trent and now his strengths going forward. That is a massive problem.”