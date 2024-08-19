Trolling To Get Paid Is Embarrassing – Ifeoma Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma has come out to share her thoughts on social media trolls. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Ifeoma, she cannot understand people who claim they drop hateful comments on people’s post just for fun, recognition or because they seek financial gains from them, especially when they get a harsh reaction from the celebrities they were poking.

She added that it is completely embarrassing for anyone to stoop that low online just for attention.

Her words,

WOW.

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.