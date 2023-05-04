    Login
    Subscribe

    Trolls Are Sending My Family Distasteful Messages Just Because I Supported Tinubu – Seyi Law

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular comedian, Seyi Law has come out to share a screenshot of a distasteful comment his wife, Ebere received from a troll because of his political affiliation. He recently shared a direct message his wife received from a troll wishing their daughter death, and fans have been reacting.

    Seyi Law
    Seyi Law

    Reacting, the comedian revealed that he just cannot understand why people will go to such extremes just cause he did not support their candidate during the election.

    His words,

    SeyiLaw
    SeyiLaw

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply