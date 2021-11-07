Trolls Can Find Genuine Happiness When They Are No Longer Poor – Janemena

Popular dancer and influencer, Janemena has come out to blast online trolls. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, trolls and haters should try to put trolling and hating aside sometimes to figure out how they can get themselves out of poverty.

Janemena added that these people can actually find genuine happiness when they are no longer poor.

Her words, “Sometimes put trolling and hate for others aside and find how you are gonna get yourself out of poverty and be genuinely happy.”

