Trump Must Stop His Provocative Campaign Strategy If He Wants To Be US President Again – Lindsey Graham

Donald Trump might lose the US election if he continues his provocative campaign, a senior Republican ally, Lindsey Graham has warned. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Trump should focus on the policy debate with Kamala Harris, rather than constantly launching personal attacks to try to damage her person.

He added that Donald’s policies are good for the country, so he should concentrate on defining what he intends to do for America.

His words, “President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.

I’m looking for President Trump to show up in the last 80 days to define what he will do for our country, to fix broken borders, to lower inflation.”

WOW.

