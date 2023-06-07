Trump should not be US president again – Former VP Pence

Former United States Vice President, Mike Pence, on Wednesday revealed what ex-President Donald Trump requested him to do after the Capitol building attack.

The 50th governor of Indiana condemned Trump’s actions and comments after the 2020 presidential election, saying he should “never be president again.”

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump’s supporters invaded the seat of the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C. after he vowed not to concede.

During his declaration for presidency on Wednesday in Iowa, 64-year-old Pence knocked the former leader for putting himself above America.

In his speech monitored by the media, he stated that Trump put him, his family and the country in danger because he wanted to hold on to power.

“President Trump told me to choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the constitution and I always will,” the Republican said.

“I swore an oath and I protected it. I did my duty. I kept my oath to protect the Constitution of the United States of America.

“Anyone who puts themselves above the constitution should never be president; anyone who asks others to put them above the constitution should never be president again,” Pence added.