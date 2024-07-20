Trump’s Ear Bandage Is A PR Stunt – Martina Navratilova

Tennis legend, Martina Navratilova has come out to blast Donald Trump over his enormous ear bandage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. This is following the failed assassination attempt on the ex-President in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Replying a message on X, Martina simply described Trump’s bandage as a PR stunt because the day after the shooting, the ex-President had no dressing on his ear.

His words, “Of course – this is obviously a PR stunt – the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear … not even a band-Aid.”

WOW.

