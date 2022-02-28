Tuchel Tried To Be Too Clever With The Kepa Sub – Jamie Redknapp

Liverpool legend, Jamie Redknapp has come out to blast Thomas Tuchel for taking Mendy off for Kepa in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the idea is complete rubbish and it is simply the German overcomplicating things for his team and trying to be too clever.

Jamie added that no one can tell him Chelsea wouldn’t have stood a chance during the penalty shoot-out if Mendy was in goal.

His words, “I don’t like it, it is a rubbish idea.”

“I think it is a case of being too clever for your own good. It just complicated it.”

“How could anyone say they wouldn’t have won it if Mendy was in goal? It’s rubbish, it’s nonsense – he didn’t even get near to a penalty. Mendy’s one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and then you bring on Kepa instead, ridiculous.”

Gary Neville added, “I don’t like it [subbing goalkeepers on for shootouts]. It’s not the time to analyse that, it could’ve paid off. They obviously know Kepa’s got an excellent penalty-saving record, but I still don’t understand it.”

“Mendy’s been outstanding and made saves all the way through the game, he’s got the atmosphere, the feeling, he’s warmed up.”