Tuition-Free Bachelor and Master’s Programmes at The University of Luxembourg

The University of Luxembourg is multilingual, international, and strongly focused on excellence in relevant research.

The university fosters the cross-fertilisation of research and teaching, is relevant to its country, is known worldwide for its research and teaching in targeted areas, and becomes an innovative model for contemporary European Higher Education.

The University of Luxembourg has no tuition fee for both Undergraduate (Bachelor) and Postgraduate (Master) programmes. The only fee payable is called the registration fee, which is not that much. The registration fee is as low as 200 euros/semester for several programmes.

Whilst the Bachelor’s degree programmes are not offered 100% in the English Language, there are a couple of Master’s degree programmes offered 100% in the English Language. It is an advantage if you understand French, German or the Luxembourgish language.

The following postgraduate (Master) programmes are offered in English:

Faculty of Science, Technology and Medicine:

• Master in Integrated Systems Biology

• International Master of Science in Biomedicine

• European Master of Small Animal Veterinary Medicine

• Master in Information and Computer Sciences

• Master in Information System Security Management

• Erasmus Mundus Joint Master in Cybersecurity

• Master in High-Performance Computing

• Master in Technopreneurship

• Interdisciplinary Space Master

• Master of Science in Civil Engineering – Megastructure Engineering with Sustainable Resources

• Master of Science in Engineering – Sustainable Product Creation

• Master in Mathematics

• Master of Data Science

• Master of Science in Physics

Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance:

• Master in Accounting and Audit

• Master in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

• Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

• Master of Science in Finance and Economics

• Master of Science in Quantitative Economics and Finance

• Master in Wealth Management

Faculty of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences:

• Master in Architecture

• Master in Geography and Spatial Planning

• Master in Modern and Contemporary European Philosophy

• Master in Social Sciences and Educational Sciences

If interested in studying in Luxembourg, explore the following links:

• Bachelors: https://wwwen.uni.lu/studies/bachelors

• Masters: https://wwwen.uni.lu/studies/masters