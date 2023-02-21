    Login
    Twitter Faces Lawsuits Claiming Over $14M In Unpaid Bills

    Popular social network platform, Twitter is set to face a series of lawsuits with claims from landlords, consultants, and vendors piling up, all of whom are alleging bills have been left unpaid. This was recently revealed by nine lawsuits seen by the Wall Street Journal, and the world has been reacting.

    According to reports, the complaints include a $7,000 bill issued by Twitter’s marketing department for a “swag gift box for Elon” shortly before the $44 billion deal closed on October 27, with the vendor who provided the box still having not received payment.

    Since taking over in October, Musk has implemented a number of significant changes at Twitter, which has a history of losing money.

