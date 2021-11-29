Twitter’s Next CEO Will Transform The Company – Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has stepped down as head of the social media platform. Recall that this is a platform he co-founded a decade and a half ago, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he decided to quit the company because he believes Twitter is ready to move on from its founders.

Jack added that his trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep because his work over the past 10 years has been transformational.

His words, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

“My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.”

“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led’.”

“Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure.”