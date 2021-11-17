    Login
    Two Former Zamfara Lawmakers Join Ex-Gov, Yari’s Political Train

    Former lawmakers in Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Dayyabu Adamu Rijiya and Hon. Abubakar Ajiya Bita have declared their political support for former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

    Former Governor, Abdul Aziz Yari
    The two former legislators who formerly had political alliance with the former deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala had shifted their political allegiance to former Governor, Abdulazeez Yari.

    It could be recalled that Hon. Dayyabu Adamu Rijiya had represented Gusau 11 and Hon. Abubakar Ajiya Bita who also represented Bukkuyum constituency.

    It was gathered that the two lawmakers met with the former Governor at his Abuja residence and had a vital political meeting.

    A source who witnessed the meeting told the media that the former legislators expressed dissatisfaction with the manner at which supporters of former Deputy Governor, Malam Wakkala were neglected by the present Governor.

