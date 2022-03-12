U.S. Mission acknowledges Kimberly-Clark’s $100 million investment in Nigeria

The United States, on Monday, established that it remained one of the largest foreign investors in Nigeria as leading American brands to expand their investment portfolio, providing job opportunities and supporting economic diversification objectives.

U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo welcomed Kimberly Clark’s $100m diaper manufacturing facility in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The facility has the capacity to create over 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs with potential to scale over the next 3-5 years of operation.

Delivering remarks at the commissioning of the facility, the U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo, noted that Nigeria is a critical market for American companies and improving the investment climate would result in more milestones for both countries.

“U.S. Mission to Nigeria continues to work with our counterparts in the Nigerian government to promote an environment that is inviting to U.S. businesses. Through this model of cooperation, we will realize mutually beneficial outcomes – increasing investment, capacities for job creation, and partnerships while improving the lives of workers and consumers,” Pierangelo added.

Pierangelo explained that the commissioning of the new facility showcased the commitment of the United States to deepen its trade and investment ties with Nigeria. She commended Kimberly-Clark for its investment in Nigeria and the company’s contribution to improving hygiene and the health of the people of Nigeria.

The Ikorodu facility will produce diapers under the Huggies brand name, with the primary goal of producing quality Nigerian-made products for mothers and babies across the country.