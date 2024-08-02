Uduaghan praises Ibori, calls him Man of the People, Crusader for Women Empowerment, Humanity

The Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, on Friday, lauded the leadership qualities of the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

“As a governor, you never deviated from set goals. You exhibited the sterling qualities of a strong leader, brought optimism to the Niger Delta Region, provided effective leadership in Delta, established a culture of openness, checks and balances and gave dissenting voices full hearing.”

He also lauded his commitment to the unity of Nigeria.

“As a bridge builder who constantly preaches the gospel of national unity with passion, your gospel of live and let live is pervasive and all-embracing. However, your desire for peace, justice, equity and progress is unparalleled. You reiterated the call for true federalism, resource control and power shift.”

In a statement titled 66 cheers to an uncommon fighter, a completely detribalized Nigerian, unassuming gentleman and an achiever’’, Uduaghan acknowledged Ibor’s humility, doggedness and resilience.

“As a pragmatic and purposeful leader, an embodiment of the virtues of doggedness and resilience, you curbed militancy in the Niger Delta, managed well all the ethnic conflagrations that threatened to tear Delta State apart and made case for more military protection of oil installations and facilities in the oil-producing areas.”

The Delta High Chief recalled Ibori’s role as governor of Delta State.

“Your policies represented a very enlightened practical interpretation of the common saying that charity begins at home. You made indelible marks on the lives of the masses, executed projects to specifications, brought rapid and almost even development of Delta State with Operation 2000 Projects, maintained industrial harmony; eliminated high debt profile owned contractors by the previous government, sanitized the process of award of contracts, embarked upon water schemes and projects for rural electricity supply, invested heavily in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of Delta State and developed Asaba, the state’s capital.”

He also recalled the part Ibori played in the progress of several people in Nigeria and abroad.

“Your zeal for excellence propelled you to bring together bright young men and women in your cabinet. You brought in strong and independent advisers, and deposited great values in many young and not-so-young men and women in the South-South geo-political zone and the country.”

Uduaghan lauded Ibori’s achievements in the private sector thus, “as a consultant, you came to be known both within and outside the country as a man who makes things happen’.

He described Ibori as a rare gem, a political giant, a fighter for true federalism and the globally cherished ideals of democracy as well as the apostle of the enthronement of the rule of law.

“As a grassroots democrat and defender of the marginalized, you engaged in the calling of making people more fully human in social, cultural and political terms.”

Uduaghan who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies praised Ibori for working selflessly for the prosperity of Nigeria, for its development and for it to take its rightful place in the international arena.

Particularly, he praised the heroic deeds of the former governor.

“I salute your courage and believe, very fervently, that you have so much more to offer to Nigeria in the years ahead.”

Ending the Statement, Uduaghan said ‘’Once again, Congratulations on this very important occasion, His Excellency, and may God bless you with good health and long life as you continue in your contributions to the development of our great nation.

Credit: Henry Ovie