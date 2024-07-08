UN Confirms Children’s Hospital in Kiev Hit by Russian Missile

Preliminary investigations by the UN Human Rights Office have confirmed that the children’s hospital destroyed in Kiev was directly hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

Danielle Bell, head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, made this announcement on Tuesday.

Specialists reached this conclusion after analyzing video footage and directly examining the damage on site.

Bell described the attack as “one of the most egregious we have seen since the onset of the invasion.”

Staff managed to bring young patients to safety in the bunker shortly before the attack on Monday, averting what could have been a significantly higher number of casualties. She reported that two people died in the attack.

All 600 of the hospital’s young patients have been transferred to other health facilities.

The hospital, which treated children with cancer and other serious illnesses, was badly damaged and is unusable without extensive repairs.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) office in Kiev shared the situation on the ground on X, documenting almost 1,900 attacks on hospitals, doctors’ surgeries, ambulances, and similar targets since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to universally applicable international humanitarian law, healthcare facilities must not be attacked, a principle often reiterated by the International Committee of the Red Cross on X.