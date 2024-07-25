Unknown Gunmen Kill Vigilante Member in Nasarawa State

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have killed a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The attack occurred on Thursday along the Toto-Abaji road, InfoStride News reports.

Aminu Adamu, the vigilante member, was on duty when he was attacked and killed.

Another person was injured in the attack and has been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

A youth leader in the community, known as Dubagari, confirmed the incident.

The deceased will be laid to rest on Friday morning in Toto, in accordance with Islamic rites.