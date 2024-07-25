Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Unknown Gunmen Kill Vigilante Member in Nasarawa State

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Unknown gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have killed a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

    The attack occurred on Thursday along the Toto-Abaji road, InfoStride News reports.

    Aminu Adamu, the vigilante member, was on duty when he was attacked and killed.

    Gunmen

    Another person was injured in the attack and has been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

    A youth leader in the community, known as Dubagari, confirmed the incident.

    The deceased will be laid to rest on Friday morning in Toto, in accordance with Islamic rites.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News