Unknown Gunmen Launch Fresh Attacks in Owerri, Imo State

Unknown gunmen launched fresh attacks in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Wednesday, causing widespread panic in and around the city.

Reports indicate that the gunmen targeted multiple locations, including the popular Ikenegbu area, Wethedral Road, Okigwe Road, the Amawusa area on Douglas Road, and Toronto Street extending to MCC Road Junction.

This follows an earlier attack on Monday, where gunmen killed four policemen on duty at Orji Road and stole their rifles.

Residents were thrown into chaos by sporadic gunshots in different parts of the town, leading many to flee for safety. A fish seller at Relief Market, near Fire Service Junction, Mrs. Roseline Okeke, described a stampede when the shooting started.

“Everybody ran for dear lives when the shooting was going on,” Okeke said.

Miss Ukamaka Nwole, a POS operator at the Fire Service Junction, reported that the assailants shot several times near the Fire Service Police Station before fleeing.

A detachment of police operatives responded to the attacks by firing tear gas to disperse the gunmen.

In a statement, ASP Henry Okoye, spokesman for the Imo Police Command, said the attackers have adopted guerilla tactics, emerging from hiding to launch surprise attacks before retreating.

“The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has personally led men to the scenes.

The command is on top of the situation. We will get the miscreants responsible for the senseless attacks either dead or alive,” Okoye said.

He urged Imo residents to report any suspicious persons or activities to the police, adding, “This is indeed a trying time but together we will come out victorious. Imo must be peaceful.”