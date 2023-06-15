US congratulates Nigeria on the inauguration of the 10th NASS

The United States of America has extended its warm congratulations to Nigeria following the successful inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria conveyed its message of felicitation through a tweet on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

In the tweet, the U.S. Mission wrote, “Congratulations, Nigeria, on the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly!” The congratulatory message demonstrates the United States’ recognition of Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and the peaceful transition of power.

During the inauguration, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerged as the 10th President of the Senate, after defeating Senator Abdulaziz Yari. Senator Jibrin Barau, the immediate past Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, was elected as the Deputy Senate President unopposed. Senator Dave Umahi nominated Senator Barau, and after a citation was read, the nominee accepted the nomination.

In the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas of the ruling party secured the position of Speaker with a total of 353 votes. Abbas emerged victorious after a roll call of the members-elect, with 359 out of the 360 participating in the process of the 10th National Assembly’s inauguration. Additionally, Benjamin Kalu, the representative of Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.