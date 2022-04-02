    Login
    US Providing Ukraine $300 Mn More In Military Equipment To Fight Russia

    The US Defense Department says it is providing an additional USD 300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

    Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces
    Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Friday evening that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armoured vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.

    Kirby said the new package represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine, rather than delivering equipment drawn from US military stockpiles.

    The US has provided more than USD 1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion, Kirby said.

