Users Will Soon Be Able To Make/Receive Calls On Twitter Without Sharing Phone Number – Elon Musk

Twitter owner, Elon Musk has come out to share details about upcoming new features on the platform, which include adding calls and encrypted messaging. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, May 10, but he cannot confirm if calls will be encrypted.

Musk added that Twitter voice and video chats will help users talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them their phone number.

His words, “With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

