Uwais at 87: Agbakoba urges President Tinubu to implement The Uwais Committee Electoral Reforms

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN has called on President Bola Tinubu to implement the Uwais Committee Electoral Reforms.

Hon Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais is the longest-serving Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and has been blessed by God to reach the milestone Age of 87! President Tinubu’s special gift to our CJN is to implement the far-reaching electoral reforms of the Uwais Committee.

Agbakoba adds “I was honoured to serve in the Uwais Committee. Mr president! please implement the Uwais recommendations”