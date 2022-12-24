Varane Should Be Proud To Have Reached Another Final – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Raphael Varane must be disappointed to have missed out on a 2nd World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only urge the Frenchman to be proud of being in yet another final in Qatar because he has achieved a lot in football already.

Erik ten Hag added that Varane has won so many trophies that losing this one won’t be the end of the world.

His words, “Varane of course is disappointed but can also be proud of being in the final and all that he has achieved in his career already is massive, as a team and a player,”

“To win so many trophies. He can still be proud. Getting to the final is a massive achievement. His nation were so close.”

“For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense,”

“That’s really, really, really tough. We will have to see how we deal with that, and we will be really careful with the information we get.”

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100% clear what we want to do against City and then you have to change in the last second pretty much, that’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Villa as well so we need to be flexible.”