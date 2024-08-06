Veteran Journalist Aliyu Hamagan Attacked in Minna

Aliyu Hamagan, a former journalist with a distinguished career, has been brutally attacked by hoodlums at his residence in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. last week, leaving Hamagan with severe injuries.

Reports indicate that Hamagan was attacked with knives and cutlasses, resulting in significant wounds to his head and back.

The assailants, who were armed and menacing, also stole valuable items from Hamagan’s home, including a laptop, iPad, iPhone, and a small phone, among other possessions.

Following the attack, Hamagan was quickly transported to Minna General Hospital, where he received immediate medical attention. He was treated for his injuries and subsequently discharged.

In an interview with journalists in Minna, Hamagan expressed his shock and dismay over the violent incident.

He recounted how the attackers shone a torch directly into his eyes during their assault, threatening him to remain silent while they conducted their operation. “Despite the severe injuries I sustained, I am grateful to be alive.

They warned me to stay quiet and claimed that my entire house was surrounded by their accomplices.

They threatened to kill me if I made any noise or attempted to seek help,” Hamagan said.

The attack has caused significant concern within the local community, particularly among Hamagan’s colleagues and fellow journalists.

The nature of the assault and the threats made during the incident highlight the growing issue of violence against journalists and the general lack of safety for media professionals in the region.

When approached for further details, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, initially declined to comment, stating he was unaware of the attack on Hamagan.

He assured that he would investigate the matter further by consulting with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and provide updates to the media.

Hamagan’s career has seen him serve as a correspondent for Daily Trust in various states including Niger, Gombe, Jigawa, and Kebbi.

His contributions to journalism have been widely recognised, and this attack has brought additional attention to the risks faced by journalists in Nigeria.

The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures and greater protection for journalists who risk their safety to report on crucial issues.

As the investigation into the assault continues, there is a pressing call for authorities to address the violence against media practitioners and ensure justice for victims like Aliyu Hamagan.