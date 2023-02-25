Victory Vs Leicester City Is Dedicated To Zinchenko And Ukraine – Arteta

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has come out to dedicate his team’s win against Leicester on Saturday to Oleksandr Zinchenko. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and Zinny’s teammates wanted the victory for the Ukraine international because it could be a reason for his family and countrymen to smile amid the current war.

Arteta added that the people of Ukraine have definitely inspired the world with their immense fighting spirit.

His words, “We wanted to win for him, for his family and loved ones and all the people in Ukraine who have inspired the world with this fighting spirit they have shown for over a year now.”

