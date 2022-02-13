Vinicius Junior Fakes Contact – Albiol

Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior is a faker, Villarreal defender, Raul Albiol has said. He recently had his say after their clash in a scoreless draw between La Liga teams on Saturday.

According to him, when the Brazilian came into the box and fell to the ground, he clearly didn’t see him coming but Vinicius made everything appear malicious.

Albiol added that the winger collided with his shoulder and he would’ve bled for sure if it was a deliberate act from him.

His words, “I don’t see him coming and if I had hit him I would make him bleed, for sure,”

“He has collided with my shoulder, if I actually elbow him he will leave the field, for sure.”

Ancelotti added, “It does not worry me. You have to understand that this can happen. You have to stay focussed on the game. He played a good game, he doesn’t have to waste energy on these things.”