Vinicius Junior Is Right About La Liga Not Doing Enough To End Racism – Luis Rubiales

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior has been told to ignore La Liga president, Javier Tebas’ irresponsible comments after the latest racist abuse of the Real Madrid star. Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) recently revealed this to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Tebas’ response to Vinicius just hours after the winger was abused by Valencia fans on Sunday was poor behavior, and he should not even be engaging a victim of racism online in such manner.

Luis added that Vinicius is very right about La Liga not doing enough to cut out racism once and for all.

His words, “We have a problem in our country, the first thing is to recognise it. Behaviour, education, racism. As long as there is a single fan, an undesirable or a group of them who insults by sexuality, by skin colour, by creed, we have a serious problem that stains an entire team, a hobby, a club and a country.”

“We are a very welcoming country that receives millions of visitors every year, people from all over the world, footballers and fans. Vinicius Jr. and any footballer, woman or man who suffers an insult, in this case due to racism but also due to orientation sexual or creed, you have my support, that of the federation. We are here to support and help and to ask them to help us improve.”

“I ask Vinicius to ignore the irresponsible behaviour of the president of La Liga who gets on social networks in an entanglement with a footballer who hours before has received racist insults.”

“Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism.”