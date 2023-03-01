Violence Took Over The Elections And Security Operatives Did Nothing About It – Bolanle Olukanni

Popular media personality, Bolanle Olukanni has come out to kick against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the elections were neither free nor fair, and INEC lied to Nigerians by announcing results that are yet to be uploaded to their portal, in line with the 2022 electoral act, more than 73 hours after the election was conducted.

She added that there were clear cases of violence during the election and security operatives did nothing to curb it.

Her words, “March 1st. As we have been given the results – we know due process will have to play out. I am a huge advocate for prayer and action. This is the time to pray for our country. Pray for wisdom for all the lawyers who will contest the results. Pray that every human being involved will do the right thing. Take heart guys. God Bless Nigeria.”

