VP Kamala Harris Narrowly Leads Trump in National Presidential Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly leading former President Donald Trump in a national presidential poll released Tuesday, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, comes after both the Republican National Convention, where Trump formally accepted the nomination on Thursday, and Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was leaving the race and endorsing Harris.

Harris, whose campaign says she has secured the Democratic nomination, leads Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.

This compares with a marginal two-point deficit Biden faced against Trump in last week’s poll before his Sunday exit from the race.

In previous polls, Harris and Trump were tied at 44% in a July 15-16 poll, and Trump led by one percentage point in a July 1-2 poll, both within the same margin of error.

Reuters noted that while nationwide surveys provide important signals of American support for political candidates, a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the U.S. Electoral College, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.