VP Shettima Praises Tinubu’s Support for Northerners, Announces New MSME Initiatives

Vice President Kashim Shettima lauded President Bola Tinubu on Thursday for his steadfast support of northerners in their political pursuits, describing him as “a man who has shown commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.”

Speaking at the 3rd Expanded National MSMEs Clinics in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Shettima highlighted Tinubu’s dedication to improving governance and his extensive support for political figures, including victims of political persecution.

“The road that led us to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu did not happen by chance,” Shettima remarked. “This is a man who has shown profound commitment to improving the quality of governance in this nation.

He has shown the zeal, the passion, the knowledge, and the capacity.”

Shettima emphasized Tinubu’s role in supporting key political figures, including Atiku Abubakar and the current National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, during critical moments in their careers.

Turning to the MSME initiatives, Shettima noted the importance of the expanded clinic in bringing together regulators, business owners, and investors.

“This expanded clinic has brought together the regulators in the sector alongside business owners and investors from various business classes across the nation,” he stated, highlighting the involvement of agencies such as SMEDAN, NEXIM, ITF, and NAFDAC.

Shettima also announced the approval and establishment of a new ICT hub in Ado-Ekiti, following a request from the Ekiti State Governor during a visit to the Presidential Villa. “This project will be completed within 90 days,” he assured.

Additionally, the Vice President revealed the Federal Government’s approval of a N150,000 non-refundable grant for each MSME beneficiary.

The event also saw the commissioning of several projects by Shettima, including the Adire Hub on the Ado-Iworoko-Ekiti Road and the 9.7-kilometre Omisanjana-Ajebandele Deeper Life Road.