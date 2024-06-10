Walking Away From A Marriage That Isn’t Working Is Better Than Hurting Your Partner – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has come out to say that one can marry as much as fifty times while in pursuit of a partner that completes them. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, marriage should not be a do-or-die affair for anyone, and that people should know when to walk away when it is no longer working.

Yul added that it is better to walk away quietly as early as possible, than to hurt each other in the end.

His words, “Marriage is not a do or die thing. No! It could work. If you see it’s not working, walk away. Respectfully. You don’t have to hurt each other, you don’t have to…Once you walk away and you see the next person you want to marry, marry. If it doesn’t work again, go. See another one again, marry. You can marry fifty times. You can’t control how people react towards you. What makes me happy is different from what makes is going to make you happy and do not let anyone tell you do this and it will be good for you. No! Find out what works for you. And if you decide in this life that you will not marry till you die, please don’t marry. Be happy.”

WOW.

