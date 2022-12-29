Watching Others Score Goals In Qatar Really Angered Me – Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has come out to say that he is using the frustration of being forced to watch the World Cup on TV as motivation to score more goals in the Premier League this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very angry with the fact that he couldn’t play the World Cup, and watching others score in Qatar really triggered him at home.

Haaland added that he is calmer now as he has decided to use it as his motivation for the rest of the season.

His words, “I’ve been at home, being a bit mad that I’m not playing at the World Cup,”

“To watch other people score to win games at the World Cup kind of triggers me, kind of motivates me and irritates me. I’m more hungry and I’m more ready than ever.”

On his latest goals, “I’m happy – it’s a really special moment in my career,”

“In my craziest fantasy, I couldn’t think of being at Elland Road and scoring for Manchester City against Leeds.”