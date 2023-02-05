We Couldn’t Resist Chelsea’s Bid For Madueke – PSV

PSV Eindhoven director, Marcel Brands has come out to say that he broke his promise to Noni Madueke’s father by selling the forward to Chelsea in January. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had told his father that Madueke will not be released because it will not represent value for money if he is sold in January.

Marcel added that PSV eventually caved in when the Chelsea bids kept increasing as January came to an end.

His words, “We knew his personal situation, that he really wanted to go back to England. I literally said to his father: ‘Not this winter, because his value is not such that we want to do a transfer with him.’ But at some point, there will be bids. First 25, then 28, 32, 35, and then it will be close to forty million. Then we wondered internally whether we should hold back any longer.”