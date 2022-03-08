    Login
    Subscribe

    We have deployed $6.8 billion in emergency support for Nigeria in 2 years – IMF

    Business Matters By No Comments1 Min Read

    The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has disclosed that it has deployed a total of $6.8 billion in emergency support for Nigeria to cushion the effect of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

    Ari-Aisen of IMF
    Ari-Aisen of IMF

    Ari Aisen, IMF country representative to Nigeria said this at the American Business Council economic update where experts explored opportunities and imperatives for businesses in the country.

    According to him, the IMF has extended emergency assistance of $3.4 billion dollar in 2020 and another $3.4 billion SDR allocation was deployed in emergency support for Nigeria because of the pandemic.

    The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has said it deployed a total of $6.8 billion in emergency support for Nigeria to cushion the effect of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

    See also  Earthport Broadens Footprint in LATAM with New Payments Routes in Mexico and Colombia

    Ari Aisen, IMF country representative to Nigeria said this at the American Business Council economic update where experts explored opportunities and imperatives for businesses in the country.

    According to him, the IMF has extended emergency assistance of $3.4 billion dollar in 2020 and another $3.4 billion SDR allocation was deployed in emergency support for Nigeria because of the pandemic.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply