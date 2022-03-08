We have deployed $6.8 billion in emergency support for Nigeria in 2 years – IMF

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has disclosed that it has deployed a total of $6.8 billion in emergency support for Nigeria to cushion the effect of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has said it deployed a total of $6.8 billion in emergency support for Nigeria to cushion the effect of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

