We Hope Trump Will Show Up For His Debate Vs Kamala Harris On September 10 – Campaign Team

Kamala Harris is set to debate against Donald Trump twice, her campaign team has said. Her team recently had their say via a press statement, and the world has been reacting.

According to them, the debate about debates should now be over as Donald Trump’s campaign team already agreed to their proposal for three debates, two presidential and a vice presidential debate.

They added that the hope now is for Donald Trump to actually show up on the 10th of September.

It read, “The debate about debates is over. Donald Trump’s campaign accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice presidential debate. Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10.”

