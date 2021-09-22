We must invest in education or else terrorism will get worse – El-Rufai cries out

Mr Nasir El-Rufai who is the Governor of kaduna state has warned that if Nigeria does not look into proper investments in education, nutrition, health and security, the insecurity situation in the country will get out of hand.

The Governor, representing the North West zone at the Human Capital Development Council meeting, complained about the increased rate of out-of-school children and poverty in the region, at a validation meeting for Nigeria’s Human Capital Development (HCD) Communications action plan at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja on Tuesday.

He said,

“This is why I must pay compliments to the vice president for being at the lead in getting the political attention needed to address this challenge.

“It is all about political will, ladies and gentlemen; we have spoken here; there is a clear strategy; we all talk about implementation,” he said.

He queried why the country can still be backward if all stakeholders agree that Human Capital Development (HCD) is actually a priority.

Why are state governments not budgeting at least 25 per cent, 26 per cent for education and 15 per cent for healthcare as recommended by UN agencies,” he asked.

He urged for all political leaders to realise the imperative of taking critical decisions in the core areas so that there could be more progress.