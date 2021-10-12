Foreigners Are Always Blamed When Things Go Wrong In Barcelona – LVG

Ex Barcelona manager, Louis van Gaal has come out to say that people look for foreigners to blame when things go south at the club. He recently came out to defend Ronald Koeman, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay amid Barcelona’s struggles.

According to him, the recent criticisms going De Jong’s way are not shocking at all despite the amazing contributions he has had at the club in the past two years.

LVG added that Depay should also be praised for being a striker who is always willing to run and sacrifice himself for the team.

His words, “Frenkie de Jong, criticised?”

“It’s typical [at] Barcelona. When you have the great contributions he’s had in the past two years, there’s not too much to worry about.”

“[But] when things go bad, people in Barcelona always look for the foreigners [to blame].”

On Depay, “When I look at the data from Memphis, I’ve never had a striker like this.”

“Someone who runs so much, goes deep so many times and gets into the ball so much. That’s commendable.”