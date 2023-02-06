We Need An Independent Commission To Impartially Review Our Books – Manchester City

Manchester City have come out to express their surprise at discovering that the club has supposedly breached a number of Premier League financial rules. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

It read, “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”