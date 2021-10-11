We need FG approval to open cargo airport – Anambra state government

The Anambra state government disclosed that it is currently seeking approval from the federal government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to open its cargo airport for operations from the 21st of October 2021.

This was made known by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state at a news conference on Sunday, after a tour of the airport and the International Conference Centre in Umueri and Awka.

The Governor also revealed that the airport was completed in 15 months and was optimistic of regulatory approval to commence operations.