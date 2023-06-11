We Once Squatted With K-Switch – Ajebo Hustlers

Popular singers, Isaiah Precious and George Dandeson a.k.a Ajebo Hustlers have come out to share their journey to stardom. They recently had their say on the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Shopsydoo, and fans have been reacting.

According to them, their pursuit of success required them to rely on the generosity of various family members before they eventually achieved their breakthrough, and they once lived with K-Switch.

They added that a few friends even adviced them to quit music and do something else at some point when the struggle got tough.

His words, “We squatted with K-Switch in 2016. I’m not playing. 2017 nothing was popping. It was 2018, we were still trying to push and then we made a record in 2019 with King Perry. I think we were squatting somewhere then.”

“That time we were squatting because music was not working and you now have friends that are telling you, omo, thus music is not working, you sure say you try enter street.”

