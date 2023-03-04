Weghorst Takes My Dressing Room Jibes Well – Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez has come out to say that he constantly teases Wout Weghorst over his spat with Lionel Messi at the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he calls the Netherlands striker silly in the dressing room just like Messi called him silly during their fight in the Argentina vs Netherlands clash, and Weghorst always takes it well.

Lisandro added that Wout is a good professional who always exudes a good vibe with his teammates.

His words, “I loved seeing Messi so fired up [against the Netherlands]!”

“Here we are killing each other all the time, [Weghorst] takes it well… I say to him ‘good morning, silly’, I say ‘silly’ to him, it’s already like that and he takes it well, he’s a good boy, we have a good vibe.”