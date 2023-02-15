We’ll Sue Anyone Who Tries To Tarnish Our Reputation – Barcelona

Barcelona has come out to respond to a report revealing they are under investigation for a €1.4m payment to the vice-president of the RFEF Referees Committee. Reports from Cadena SER have said that the club paid a company owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreir, who was vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Referees Committee from 2016 until 2018.

Reacting, Barcelona wrote that the club hired the services of an external consultant that supplied the club’s technical secretaries with reports in video format of youth players from other clubs in Spain, and their relationship with that supplier extended to technical reports related to professional refereeing in order to complement the information requested by the first and second team coaching staff.

The club added that they will be taking legal actions against those who are trying to tarnish the club’s image with possible insinuations against its good reputation.

It read, “That in the past FC Barcelona hired the services of an external consultant that supplied the club’s technical secretaries with reports in video format of youth players from other clubs in Spain,” said the club.”

“Additionally, the relationship with that supplier extended to technical reports related to professional refereeing in order to complement the information requested by the first and second team coaching staff. This a common practice among professional football clubs. These kinds of outsourced services are now the duty of a professional who works for the Football Department.”

“FC Barcelona is sorry that this information has been released precisely when the team has hit its best form of the season. FC Barcelona shall be taking legal actions against those who are trying to tarnish the club’s image with possible insinuations against its good reputation.”