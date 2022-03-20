We’ll Take Drastic Steps If Kanye West Keeps Violating Our Policies – Instagram

Popular rapper, Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after attacking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on the social media platform. Kanye was accused of violating the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment, will be unable to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours.

He racially abused Trevor Noah after the host of “The Daily Show” called him out for “harassing” Kim Kardashian amid their divorce by mocking with the offensive “k–n” slur to replace the original lyrics in “Kumbaya.”

Instagram added that if West continue to violate the policies, the company will take additional steps.

WOW.

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His music draws from a range of genres, including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

After his parents divorced when he was three years old, he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

His father, Ray West, is a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ray West was later a Christian counselor, and in 2006, opened the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland with startup capital from his son.

West’s mother, Dr. Donda C. (Williams) West, was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University, and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, before retiring to serve as his manager. West was raised in a middle-class background, attending Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago.